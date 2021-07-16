Barclays Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA stock opened at €8.32 ($9.79) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €9.43.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

