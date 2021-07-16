Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 326.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Parris sold 11,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,063.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,506.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

