Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA opened at $46.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

