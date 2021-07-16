Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 143,445 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,643,732.25. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

