Putnam Investments LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,360 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,882. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

