Putnam Investments LLC Sells 12,392 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of SLM worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

