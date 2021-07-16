Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

