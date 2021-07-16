Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.