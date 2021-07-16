200 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.60.

SWK opened at $206.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

