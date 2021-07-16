Credit Agricole S A Takes $47,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $153.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

