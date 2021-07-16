Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Boosted by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zynga were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 898,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,154,010 shares of company stock worth $34,143,330. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

