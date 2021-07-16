Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 97,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.