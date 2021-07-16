Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

