PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.01% of PS Business Parks worth $383,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 14.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NYSE:PSB opened at $154.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.15. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

