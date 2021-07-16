Walleye Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 22,079 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

