Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 798,785 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,640,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.64% of Nielsen worth $418,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after buying an additional 444,960 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after purchasing an additional 876,469 shares during the last quarter.

NLSN stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

