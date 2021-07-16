20,700 Shares in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,333,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CALA opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.