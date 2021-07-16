Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $403.42 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FOX were worth $403,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.82. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.