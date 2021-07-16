Credit Agricole S A Has $56,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 62.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in B2Gold by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,545,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,149,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

