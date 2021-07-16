Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466,077 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $445,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

