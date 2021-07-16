Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $499.33 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891,869 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $499,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,678.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $207.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $207.35. The company has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.