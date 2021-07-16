Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.26% of ShockWave Medical worth $513,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth $130,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $190,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,082 shares of company stock valued at $27,630,897. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.81.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

