HyperQuant Price Down 9.5% This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $24,999.43 and $2,669.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00048808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00831179 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

