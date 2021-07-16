BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $922.54.

BLK opened at $880.00 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $872.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

