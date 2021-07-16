Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,509,375.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 6,455 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $260,459.25.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $594,027.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $902,196.00.

Tenable stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $36,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.