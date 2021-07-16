Craig Hallum Boosts Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $5.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

