Craig Hallum Boosts Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Price Target to $5.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $3.22 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.30.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.
