BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Paul Vaillancourt Sells 12,083 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 12,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $749,387.66.

Paul Vaillancourt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Paul Vaillancourt sold 13,638 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $757,045.38.

BigCommerce stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.