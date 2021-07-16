Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Rises By 81.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 470,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.
THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.
Shares of Thryv stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
