Short Interest in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Rises By 81.7%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 854,000 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 470,100 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

THRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Research analysts predict that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,060,077 shares of company stock worth $24,278,268. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.