Vitae (VITAE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,749.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $5.43 million and $21,749.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

