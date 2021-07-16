Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Grows By 68.9%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 621,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock valued at $993,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.