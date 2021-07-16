Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $68.22 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $68.22 million and $383,144.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,888.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.65 or 0.05985305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.01402651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00387525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00133523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00617498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00398136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00300765 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 405,120,836 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

