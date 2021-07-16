Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

