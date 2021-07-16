Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PHPPY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PHPPY opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

