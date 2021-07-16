Relx (NYSE:RELX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.72. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

