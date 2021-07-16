Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

SMMNY stock opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

