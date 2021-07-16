JS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $37.23 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

