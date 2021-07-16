JS Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $558.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.49 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 744.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

