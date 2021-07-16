Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.680-$0.800 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

MEI stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

