Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 913,626 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 913,626 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $533,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

NYSE:AWI opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.