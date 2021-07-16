NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,786 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMPL stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

