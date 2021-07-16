Walleye Capital LLC Takes $597,000 Position in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

