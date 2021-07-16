Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,441.50 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,312.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

