Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 14,282 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $253,505.50.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $53,017.10.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $16.11 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEGH. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

