M.P. Evans Group’s (MPE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

MPE opened at GBX 696 ($9.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.25 million and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.83. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764 ($9.98). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

