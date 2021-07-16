The Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Brink’s to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BCO opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.04 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

