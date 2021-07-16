The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

