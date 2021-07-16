Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.