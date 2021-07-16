Short Interest in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Expands By 163.6%

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CLDB opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04. Cortland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Cortland Bancorp alerts:

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cortland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cortland Bancorp stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.