Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $876,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

