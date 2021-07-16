International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE IPCO opened at C$5.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$6.26. The company has a market cap of C$921.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.38.
